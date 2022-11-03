Installation of annual Campus Martius Christmas tree begins Thursday

DETROIT – You probably still have Halloween decorations up, but the physical switch to the end-of-the-year holiday season is already kicking off Thursday in Downtown Detroit.

This year’s annual Detroit Christmas tree, which dominates the center of Campus Martius Park during the holidays, has been harvested from Lake City in Northern Michigan and will arrive at the park on Thursday, Nov. 3. Installation of the 65-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce will begin the same day, officials said.

The tree, sponsored by DTE Energy, will be lifted by a crane and positioned on its centrally-located platform where the water fountain usually flows. After it is installed, the tree is typically decorated with colorful lights and illuminates the park through the end of the holiday season.

