Winter bumper cars, giant slide, Santa coming to Downtown Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway

DETROIT – It’s going to feel even more festive this winter in Downtown Detroit, with a new wintery experience launching near Campus Martius.

Bedrock unveiled their 2022 Decked Out Detroit lineup, bringing a winter wonderland of family-friendly activities to the Monroe Street Midway.

For the last two seasons, this area turned into a drive-in movie theater. And during the summer, it has been a variety of things, like roller skating, art, basketball and more things.

Here’s what’s coming to the Midway starting on Nov. 11:

Winter Bumper Cars – RollerCade is back at the Midway, offering traditional bumper cars with a winter twist!

Arctic Slide – Slide down the 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long slide via inner tubes, operated by Come Play Detroit.

Puck-Putt – This winter edition of putt-putt uses a hockey stick to move a puck along the 9-hole course to score goals; this is also operated by Come Play Detroit.

The Midway Arcade – Stop by to play air hockey and test your racing game skills.

Food & Beverage – Feast on delicious treats including pierogis, burgers, mac-and-cheese bites, homemade chili, chicken sandwiches, and more. Vegan & gluten-free options will be available. There will also be plenty of seating and warming areas to cozy up and enjoy tasty treats in comfort.

Santa Claus – Bring the whole crew to take photos with the jolly man in red. From November 18 to December 22, Santa will appear at the Midway on Thursdays & Fridays from 4pm – 8pm and on Saturdays & Sundays from 12 – 4pm.

Artwork – A mural from Detroit-based artist Marlo Broughton (MARLOBRO) will be featured on-site.

Enjoy free entry to the Midway along with free play at the Arctic Slide and Puck-Putt. Winter Bumper Cars are $5 per session and arcade games range between $0.50-$3.00 per play.

The Midway opens to the public on Friday, November 11, at 32 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226. It’ll be open at least through January. Find parking validation info here.