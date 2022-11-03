Live stream: Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson holds pre-election news briefing

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a live news conference Thursday morning ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Benson is expected to share election information with less than one week until Election Day. On Nov. 8, Michigan voters will be deciding the state’s next governor, secretary of state and attorney general, among other local races.

Voting in Michigan has been underway for weeks with absentee voting and early in-person voting. According to Benson’s office, as of Tuesday, more than 1.1 million absentee ballots had already been returned ahead of Election Day. Nearly two million absentee ballots had been requested as of that time.

The conference comes as people poll workers in Michigan express concerns about how some election workers were trained to disobey election laws if they feel election integrity is in “jeopardy.” Such issues have been common since the 2020 election, when former President Donald Trump and his supporters falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen when now-President Joe Biden won.

