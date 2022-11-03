Macomb County man pleads guilty to requesting explicit photos from several minors through Snapchat

A Clinton Township man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after coercing several minors into sending him sexually explicit photos.

Alexander James Decker, 21, admitted that in the spring of 2021, he met a 13-year-old girl on social media and requested that she send explicit photos of herself to him.

The 13-year-old girl would send Decker the photos through Snapchat. When the girl stopped, officials from the U.S. attorney’s office stated that Decker threatened to expose the images she had already sent, to deliver $700 worth of pizza to her house and also to mail feces to her home if she didn’t send more explicit photos.

Besides the 13-year-old girl, officials say that Decker also threatened and coerced several other minors into sending him explicit images.

During his plea hearing, Decker pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and was qualified as a repeat and dangerous sexual offender.

“Mr. Decker hid behind the anonymity of the Internet to target, sexually exploit, and threaten children in the most reprehensible of ways. The protection of our children from predators like this defendant will remain a priority for the FBI as long as criminals like him exist,” wrote Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office James A. Tarasca in a news release. “I commend the bravery of the young victim who took the first step towards holding Decker accountable for his crimes by reporting him to law enforcement.”