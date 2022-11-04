Michigan Lottery: Huron County man wins $1M Powerball prize

UBLY, Mich. – A man from Huron County won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Norman Doerr of Ubly Michigan matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 Powerball drawing, making him $1 million richer.

“I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago,” said Doerr. “I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken.”

He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s in Ubly, just 50 miles east of Bay City.

Winning Powerball ticket (Michigan Lottery)

The 62-year-old recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans on saving his winnings for retirement.

“Winning is a great feeling and is going to allow me to retire earlier than I planned,” said Doerr.

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, the largest lottery prize in history.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 each at Michigan Lottery retail locations, drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

For more information on the Powerball or Michigan Lottery, visit their website by clicking here.