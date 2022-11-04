Nestlé voluntarily recalls edible cookie dough due to potential plastic contamination

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs due to the potential presence of a soft plastic film.

The company announced on Thursday that it would be voluntarily recalling select batches of its edible cookie dough product.

According to the announcement that was posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), three batches of edible cookie dough are included in the recall.

Recalled product information:

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tub

Produced August 1-3, 2022

Batch codes: 22135554RR 22145554RR 22155554RR

Corresponding best by dates: 1/28/2023 1/29/2023 1/30/2023



If you have any of these batch codes, do not consume the product.

The company advises those who have purchased these three batch codes to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For more information, for any questions or concerns, you can call Nestlé USA’s customer support at 800-681-1678.

Related: Nestlé recalls cookie dough with fudge filling due to potential plastic contamination