Wayne man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will for 6 weeks, torturing her

WAYNE, Mich. – Prosecutors are charging a Wayne County man with torture, unlawful imprisonment and more after he allegedly kidnapped and held his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than six weeks.

Jeremy Brock, 22, of the city of Wayne, is accused of forcing his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend to steal a vehicle, and then holding her against her will at two locations in Wayne.

According to authorities, on Sept. 16, Brock reportedly forced his ex out of her Flat Rock home at gunpoint. He then reportedly forced her to steal a vehicle and drive them to the city of Wayne.

Brock allegedly held his former girlfriend against her will at a hotel on Michigan Avenue just east of Venoy Road, then at a home on Hayes Street near Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue in Wayne.

The man is accused of assaulting the victim several times with a baseball bat while she was held captive.

At about 5:58 p.m. on Nov. 1, Wayne police were reportedly called to a convenience store, where witnesses reported that a woman was attempting to run away from someone. Police arrived at the scene and were able to make contact with the victim, officials said.

Brock was arrested and charged with one count of torture, one count of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic violence. He was arraigned in Wayne County on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The man is being held on a $300,000 bond, and has been ordered not to leave the state and not to have contact with his ex-girlfriend. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 15.

