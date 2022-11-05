70º

DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands in the dark from high winds

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Southeast Michigan is under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. on Saturday and gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

As of 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, more than 12,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm

  • Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
  • Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
  • Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
  • Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
  • A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
  • Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
  • Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

