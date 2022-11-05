MSP find heroin, cocaine, $21K in cash, 3 pistols, 2 long guns during ‘Operation Secret Coney’

Michigan State Police detectives seized items during three search warrants in Detroit.

Michigan State Police detectives discovered heroin, cocaine, more than $21 thousand in cash and stolen weapons during “Operation Secret Coney.”

The investigation took several months and the items were found while officers were executing three different search warrants.

The found 341.3 grams of heroin, 157.9 grams of cocaine, $21,264.00 cash, three pistols (two stolen, one with a scratched off serial number), and 2 long guns.

During their investigation, officials discovered a suspect had been involved in a shooting and dumped his vehicle. Detectives were able to locate the vehicle and found “fresh bullet holes.” The investigation is ongoing.

A report will be submitted to the prosecutor for the suspect and his girlfriend.