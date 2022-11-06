Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?

The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.

And yet, as weary as you may be, this feels like a very weighty affair because of that very polarization that informs our political discourse in 2022. Control of Congress, control of state houses, control of elections in many states -- all hanging in the balance and awaiting your vote.

It’s been a busy week heading into election day. We had some rather fiery hearings on Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo’s 12-hour effort to force all Detroit voters to either vote in person or pick up an absentee ballot in person.

The Supreme Court turned aside an effort to change the rules for election observers, the same rules from the primary will stay in place. And then, late Thursday, the story broke about conservative Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra. His ex-wife said back in 1983, long before they were married, he drove her to an abortion that he paid for. Zahra released a statement insisting his personal life has nothing to do with the decisions he makes as a judge.

So, on this episode of Flashpoint, we’ll set the table for Election Day.

