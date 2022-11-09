27-year-old Michigan woman missing for weeks after suddenly leaving job, home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights is still missing weeks after suddenly leaving her job and home without notice.

Alexandria Lexie Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, has not been heard from since Oct. 16, according to Michigan State Police. She left her job, home, and boyfriend suddenly and without notice, officials said.

Gorman is originally from Gaylord, but had been staying in Sterling Heights.

She spoke to her mother in October and said she was in Virginia Beach. Authorities in Virginia have been notified of her disappearance.

Gorman’s social media accounts have become inactive, and her phone goes to voicemail, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.