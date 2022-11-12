Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 66-year-old man from Detroit.
According to police, Daniel Abbott has schizophrenia. Abbott left his residency on April 29 around 10 a.m. and has not returned. Officials say the 66-year-old was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.
The Detroit resident was last seen on the 9300 block of Patton Street.
|Details
|Daniel Abbott
|Age
|66
|Height
|5′11′'
|Weight
|160 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
|Hair
|Gray and brown
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5601.
