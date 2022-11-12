Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 66-year-old man from Detroit.

According to police, Daniel Abbott has schizophrenia. Abbott left his residency on April 29 around 10 a.m. and has not returned. Officials say the 66-year-old was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

The Detroit resident was last seen on the 9300 block of Patton Street.

Details Daniel Abbott Age 66 Height 5′11′' Weight 160 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Gray and brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5601.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage