Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

Abbott last seen on April 29

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Missing Daniel Abbott (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 66-year-old man from Detroit.

According to police, Daniel Abbott has schizophrenia. Abbott left his residency on April 29 around 10 a.m. and has not returned. Officials say the 66-year-old was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

The Detroit resident was last seen on the 9300 block of Patton Street.

DetailsDaniel Abbott
Age66
Height5′11′'
Weight160 lbs
EyesBrown
HairGray and brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5601.

