Woman credits Michigan doctors with saving her life, aneurysm was found in her brain

A Florida woman is crediting doctors at Ascension Providence for saving her life after both of her siblings passed away.

Abbey Mrozinski’s brother and sister died earlier this year of brain aneurysms just three months apart.

Doctors at Ascension Providence encouraged her to get screened and that’s when she discovered she had a brain aneurysm too.

Mrozinski hopes her story will encourage other families to have those kinds of important conversations that could be life-saving.

