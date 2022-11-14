37º

Local News

Woman credits Michigan doctors with saving her life, aneurysm was found in her brain

Woman’s siblings died of brain aneurysms

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Michigan, Local, News, Ascension Providence, Brain Aneurysm, Health, Metro Detroit, Brain, Aneurysm, Screening
A Florida woman has given credit to Michigan doctors after they discovered and aneurysm in her brain.

A Florida woman is crediting doctors at Ascension Providence for saving her life after both of her siblings passed away.

Abbey Mrozinski’s brother and sister died earlier this year of brain aneurysms just three months apart.

Doctors at Ascension Providence encouraged her to get screened and that’s when she discovered she had a brain aneurysm too.

Mrozinski hopes her story will encourage other families to have those kinds of important conversations that could be life-saving.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter