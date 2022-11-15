34-year-old Westland man charged with trying to help ISIS, owning a destructive device

WESTLAND, Mich. – A 34-year-old Westland man has been charged with trying to provide support to ISIS and owning a destructive device.

Officials said between 2011 and October 2017, Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, of Westland, tried to provide support to ISIS in the form of personnel -- including himself -- and services.

Naser knew that ISIS was a designated terrorist organization, according to authorities.

He is also accused of being in possession of a destructive device in October 2017.

“Terrorism poses significant threats to people living in our district and around the world,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who seeks to aid terrorists.”

Naser was charged Tuesday (Nov. 15) with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and felon in possession of a destructive device. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the first charge and up to 15 years in prison for the second charge.

“Today’s indictment serves to remind others what can happen if they attempt to provide assistance to a foreign terrorist organization,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office.

Arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Detroit.