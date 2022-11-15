Chief wants 2 Detroit officers, supervisor suspended after fatally shooting woman with schizophrenia

A shooting on Detroit's west side ended fatal and consequentially leaving a few officers suspended from the force.

DETROIT – Detroit chief James White said two police officers and a supervisor should be suspended after their involvement in a fatal shooting of a woman with schizophrenia.

At a news conference that wrapped up Monday night, White released a 911 call that ultimately got police to respond to a home on Meyers Road.

In that 911 call, a Detroit mother pleads for police to come fearing she might have to shoot her own daughter.

Kaizia Miller’s mother told police her 27-year-old daughter was in a mental health crisis, suffering from schizophrenia. The mother said Miller had already bloodied her 7-year-old son’s head, her 1-year-old was also in the home, and the mother says her daughter had beaten her. Police also say they saw a handgun inside the home.

Miller was on Facebook Live when police arrived at the scene. An officer dropped their rifle, and that is when officers rushed in. The video first posted to the Instagram page Metro Detroit News shows a physical confrontation right before the officers shot and killed Miller.

On Monday, White played the mother’s call to 911 telling police her daughter was violent, and she needed police right away.

911 call: ”I am going to have to shoot my own child.”

According to the chief, officers rushed into the home because children were in the house and they were potentially in danger.

Previous coverage: Detroit police say mother shot, killed by officers had threatened to kill her 2 young children