Detroit named among top 10 best travel destinations in the world for 2023

In this March 24, 2020 file photo, Woodward Avenue is shown nearly empty in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – The Motor City is one of the best travel destinations in the whole world, according to TravelLemming.com.

The online travel guide released its annual 50 Best Places to Travel list, and Detroit was named the 10th best global travel destination for 2023. With it’s “thriving cultural scene,” “historic charm,” tons of character and “friendly people,” the city has been deemed a must-stop.

“As one of the country’s best-kept secrets, Detroit isn’t overly touristy, so you get the joy of exploring without crazy crowds. Some of the city’s best elements are its architectural history, Motown music, thriving sports scene, art culture, and excellent selection of restaurants, craft breweries, and cocktail bars,” said Travel Lemming writer Brooke Horrobin. “Canada is just across the beautiful Detroit river, so make the most out of your trip and visit two countries in one go!”

The list highlights Eastern Market, the Detroit Riverfront, numerous museums as things to do when visiting Motown -- alongside trying Detroit-style pizza, of course. Greektown, Park Avenue Historic District, Campus Martius Park and Belle Isle were listed among the top places to visit in the city.

Horrobin says Detroit isn’t recognized globally in the same way that New York City and Los Angeles are, but that it should be.

Detroit is one of only two U.S. cities that made the top 10 on the list of 50 destinations, with a Louisiana city coming in first place.

Here are the top 10 travel destinations for next year, according to Travel Lemming:

Lafayette, Louisiana Bhutan Utila, Honduras Île Sainte-Marie, Madagascar Kosovo Salento, Colombia Vanuatu Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia Uzbekistan Detroit

See Travel Lemming’s entire 50 Best Places to Travel 2023 list here.