Local 4 takes you inside the first big party of the holiday season!

WDIV takes viewers live, right in the middle of all the excitement at the annual “Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford” at Ford Field on Friday, November 18. It’s the first big party of the holiday season celebrating “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.”

Live in the D hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr host this half hour special from 8 to 8:30 p.m.

Local 4′s primetime special highlights The Parade Company’s premiere fund-raising event and gives families a sneak peek at the new floats in this year’s “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.” For more than 25 years, “Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford” has helped raise money for The Parade Company to produce the Thanksgiving Day parade.

Local 4 is committed to bringing big events like the “Hob Nobble Gobble” to viewers across metro Detroit. The show shines a spotlight on this popular Detroit celebration where families enjoy carnival rides, games, entertainment, holiday festivities and more.

Watch “Live in the D at Hob Nobble Gobble presented by Ford” Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m. on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+.