5 break into Oakland Mall jewelry store, steal merchandise after smashing glass with hammer

TROY, Mich. – Five people broke into a jewelry store at the Oakland Mall and stuffed backpacks full of merchandise after smashing through the glass counters with a hammer.

Troy police were called to the mall at 6:14 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) after a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds.

Officers said five people entered the store wearing face masks and hoods over their heads. One person began smashing the glass countertops of each showcase with a hammer while the others grabbed merchandise and put it in backpacks.

The thieves got into a GMC Yukon parked along the south side of the mall and fled before police arrived.

The owner of the jewelry store said the total value of the stolen items is not yet known.

Police are still waiting for video from the security cameras outside Oakland Mall.