Driver seriously hurt after woman rear-ended while changing lanes, causing 3-car crash in Southfield

Three vehicles involved in a Nov. 17, 2022, crash on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – One driver is seriously injured after a woman was rear-ended while changing lanes on a highway in Southfield, causing a three-car crash.

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 17) on the northbound Lodge Freeway at Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Investigators said a woman had been changing lanes to her right when she was rear-ended by another vehicle. The collision caused the two cars to skid out of control.

A third vehicle ran into the driver’s side of one of the skidding cars, causing extensive damage, officials said.

One of the drivers had significant leg, facial, and head injuries and was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital by ambulance before police arrived. That person is expected to fully recover.

Officers shut down the freeway for the investigation. The freeway has reopened, but police continue to investigate.

A car involved in a Nov. 17, 2022, crash on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield. (WDIV)

An SUV involved in a Nov. 17, 2022, crash on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield. (WDIV)