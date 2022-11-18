Lawsuit: Michigan Catholic school’s rule discriminates against students from mostly Black areas

A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school's over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas. The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary's say they're being benched because of where they transferred. Jon Marko is the attorney filing the lawsuit on behalf of the parents of three student-athletes suing the Archdiocese of Detroit and the Catholic High school league.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A group of families is suing Michigan Catholic school’s over a rule they say discriminates against students from mostly Black areas.

The athletes at Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s say they’re being benched because of where they transferred.

Jon Marko is the attorney filing the lawsuit on behalf of the parents of three student-athletes suing the Archdiocese of Detroit and the Catholic High School League.

“All they want to do is play,” said Marko. “Imagine transferring to a new school for new opportunities and then to be told you can’t play sports, even though you’re eligible under state law, you can’t play sports because you come from one of these areas.”

The rule in question prevents boarding school students from participating in sports if they’ve transferred in from certain schools in Detroit or Lansing.

The lawsuit claims the rule discriminates against students, especially those of color.

“It just doesn’t make any sense, and the rule is discriminatory because it’s targeting areas where you have large minority populations,” Marko said. “So it’s screaming out African American kids essentially.”

In a statement by St Mary’s, the school says it only follows Michigan code. On May 9, they received word from the Fair Housing Center Of Metropolitan Detroit that they would immediately stop administering the rule because it was unlawful and discriminatory.

The statement also adds the school has been working with the Catholic High School League and the Archdiocese of Detroit to find a lawful solution. But Marko says that’s not good enough.

“The school has been trying to deal with it,” Marko said. “The school has been trying to come to a resolution. Just let the kids play. Let the kids play, and don’t discriminate against these children.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit sent local 4 the following statement in response to the lawsuit.