New video shows bus incident that sent students to the hospital with injuries in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Parents are reacting to a video showing a school bus incident that sent multiple kids to the hospital.

Local 4 obtained footage allegedly showing a Chippewa Valley school bus driver slamming on the brakes out of frustration last month. The sudden motion jolted the kids.

Several parents saw it happen from the street but were never given access to view the footage from the cameras inside the bus.

“I walked up to her (the bus driver), and I said, ‘Why would you do that,’” said parent Dawn Snay. “(She said) ‘I was frustrated, the kids were out of control,’ and I said, ‘Your answer is to slam on the brakes?’”

In the video, you can hear the children reacting. One kid yelled, “Why did you do that” while another loudly cried.

Caterina Dunn said the child crying in the video is hers. Dunn took her child to the hospital that night, where doctors diagnosed her with a sprained neck.

Parents said the other injuries sustained included concussions and a hairline nose fracture.

Chippewa Valley schools told local 4 administrators immediately reviewed the incident and placed the driver on leave. The driver no longer works for the district.

Parents said the driver retired before the district could take any disciplinary action.

The driver, who has since taken over the route, has brought much relief to the students and parents.

“The kids are happy,” Snay said. “They’re happy getting off the bus. They’re not afraid, which is huge.”

However, the parents said this ordeal had tarnished their trust in the district.

“Because we kept calling (transportation) many times throughout two years, and I would hear, ‘Oh, you’re the sixth one calling about this,’ and then they say, we never called,” said another parent.

Below is the full statement from Chippewa Valley schools regarding the bus incident.

“The safety and security of our students is always our top priority, whether they are in school or riding on a school bus. In early October, Chippewa valley received complaints about a bus driver not driving appropriately. Parents and students complained that the driver did an unnecessary hard break before dropping off the students. Administrators immediately reviewed the incident and placed the driver on a leave. This driver no longer works for our school district. We want our families to know that we took immediate action based on our investigation and our findings.” Chippewa Valley Schools Superintendent Ron Roberts