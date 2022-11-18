St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office deletes Twitter account after former employee’s anti-LGBTQ rant

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has deleted its Twitter account after a former employee who still had access tweeted an anti-LGBTQ rant and nobody could remove it.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), a tweet was posted from the department’s Twitter account for the first time since May. The tweet was a reply to actress Hilarie Burton-Morgan, who had been let go from the Hallmark Channel because she insisted on an LGBTQ character and more diverse casting.

“Glad they said go ahead and leave,” the tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said. “Normal, straight people are being pounded by gay, lesbian, bi, and the rest of the alphabet. There are channels that specifically embrace those lifestyles. What is wrong with having one or two channels that promote what the VAST majority...”

The rant continued in a series of tweets.

Sheriff Mat King deactivated the account during an investigation. Officials determined that a previous employee still had access to the account and had accidentally posted on the page.

Police said the Twitter account was deleted “out of an abundance of caution.”

If a new Twitter account is created for the department, it will be announced on the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, according to authorities.

King said the department does not share or condone the views expressed in the Twitter rant.