Take our poll: Which of these Thanksgiving foods do you like the least?

The Vacationer recently conducted a Thanksgiving survey where they asked participants which traditional Thanksgiving foods they like the least and we want to know what you think.

The anonymous survey polled just over 1,000 Americans and here’s what they found out:

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%

7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%

9. Carrots. — 16.95%

10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%

11. Corn. — 14.36%

12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%

13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%

None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%

Now it’s your turn, use the poll below to tell us what you think!

