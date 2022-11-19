22º

LIVE

Local News

Take our poll: Which of these Thanksgiving foods do you like the least?

The Vacationer reports cranberry sauce is most disliked

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Dinner, Thanksgiving Food, Thanksgiving Sides, Holidays, Local, Poll, Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, The Vacationer
(Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Vacationer recently conducted a Thanksgiving survey where they asked participants which traditional Thanksgiving foods they like the least and we want to know what you think.

The anonymous survey polled just over 1,000 Americans and here’s what they found out:

1. Cranberry Sauce — 30.51%

2. Turkey — 29.11%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 27.52%

4. Ham — 26.72%

5. Coleslaw — 25.32%

6. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 25.12%

7. Stuffing/Dressing. — 22.33%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 21.44%

9. Carrots. — 16.95%

10. Mashed Potatoes. — 15.45%

11. Corn. — 14.36%

12. Macaroni and Cheese. — 14.36%

13. Apple Pie. — 12.86%

None of these. I like them all. — 16.55%

Now it’s your turn, use the poll below to tell us what you think!

Related: What is the most annoying thing someone can do on an airplane? Take our poll

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter