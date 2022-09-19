What is the most annoying thing someone can do on an airplane? Take our poll

The Vacationer conducted a survey to find out what people in the U.S. believe are the worst airplane etiquette violations.
The anonymous survey polled just over 1,000 American adults and was conducted online at the beginning of August 2022.
The results will grind your gears just thinking about any of these happening to you.
Here are the results:
|1. Kicking the back of your seat
|59.11%
|2. Drunk and disruptive
|59.11%
|3. Smells from poor hygiene or too much cologne/perfume
|48%
|4. Inattentive parents / poor parenting
|46.81%
|5. Eating pungent or foul-smelling foods
|39.80%
|6. Hogging the armrest
|39.07%
|7. Reclines the seat fully in front of you
|38.25%
|8. Talks too much
|29.87%
|9. Boards or deplanes out of turn
|29.60%
|10. Listens to music/movies too loudly or without headphones
|28.96%
|11. Takes off shoes
|23.59%
|12. Flirting with you, other passengers, or flight attendants
|21.89%
|13. Gets up to use the restroom or stretch too much
|19.95%
|14. Uses overhead bin space many rows in front of their seat
|18.12%
|15. Overly affectionate couples
|14.12%
|16. Requests too much from or is rude to flight attendants
|13.02%
|17. None of these
|11.57%