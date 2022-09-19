What is the most annoying thing someone can do on an airplane? Take our poll

The Vacationer conducted a survey to find out what people in the U.S. believe are the worst airplane etiquette violations.

The anonymous survey polled just over 1,000 American adults and was conducted online at the beginning of August 2022.

The results will grind your gears just thinking about any of these happening to you.

Here are the results:

1. Kicking the back of your seat 59.11% 2. Drunk and disruptive 59.11% 3. Smells from poor hygiene or too much cologne/perfume 48% 4. Inattentive parents / poor parenting 46.81% 5. Eating pungent or foul-smelling foods 39.80% 6. Hogging the armrest 39.07% 7. Reclines the seat fully in front of you 38.25% 8. Talks too much 29.87% 9. Boards or deplanes out of turn 29.60% 10. Listens to music/movies too loudly or without headphones 28.96% 11. Takes off shoes 23.59% 12. Flirting with you, other passengers, or flight attendants 21.89% 13. Gets up to use the restroom or stretch too much 19.95% 14. Uses overhead bin space many rows in front of their seat 18.12% 15. Overly affectionate couples 14.12% 16. Requests too much from or is rude to flight attendants 13.02% 17. None of these 11.57%

We want to know what you think, take the survey below to tell us what the worst airplane etiquette violation is: