University of Michigan to invest $300M in ‘socially responsible’ companies, says new president

University of Michigan's new president, Santa Ono, announced plans for a change in the school's investments.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan’s president announced a massive change in where the school invests its money and the companies it chooses to partner with.

The university’s new president, Santa Ono, told a crowd of campus leaders that the school would be investing $300 million in socially responsible companies.

A socially responsible company works to protect the environment and operates transparently while also providing a strong financial return.

The plan follows a trend among universities and colleges across the country over the last decade, but has become a focus primarily in the wake of the 2020 protests against racial injustice.

It is currently unclear which companies the university will be investing in, a spokesperson said in a statement, “there remain many details still to be worked out.”

We do know that the school will be working with a third-party company called Sustainalytics that scores companies on a socially responsible scale. The university would then choose from that list.