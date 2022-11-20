Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

FILE - Snow covers the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the Buffalo disrupts the Bills ability to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck.

The Bills announced on their website that tickets are no longer being sold to the relocated game in Detroit.

The Browns-Bills game was moved to Ford Field after a massive snowstorm hit Buffalo, New York.

Tickets sold out in less than 24 hours according to the Bills’ announcement.

An approximate 56,000 tickets have been sold since availability opened on Friday.

“We’re hoping for this to be still a home field advantage,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “Luckily (the snow) is not across the country. We know Bills Mafia is all over, and hopefully those that are in Michigan area will definitely head down.”

