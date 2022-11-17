Browns-Bills game moving to Ford Field in Detroit as monster snowstorm threatens matchup, AP says

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are moving their game to Ford Field in Detroit as a monster snowstorm threatens their week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, according to the Associated Press.

Meteorologists are calling for snow totals to reach 3-6 feet by Sunday (Nov. 20), including Thundersnow, where snow replaces rain during a winter thunderstorm.

This scenario has been done before when the Bills had to move their game to Detroit ahead of their matchup against Michael Vick and the New York Jets back in 2014 for Monday Night Football.

The move would be ideal as the Bills will play the Lions on Thanksgiving just four days after Sunday’s matchup.