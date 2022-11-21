Detroit officer accused of waving gun at girlfriend while wearing body armor, driving drunk

MONROE, Mich. – A Detroit police officer is facing charges after he drunkenly waved a gun at his girlfriend while trying to pick her up from a venue in Monroe and then drove away from the scene, authorities said.

Monroe County deputies and Michigan State Police troopers received a call at 12:11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 18) from a woman who said her boyfriend had approached her and brandished a firearm.

Officials learned Kory Ryan Dombrowski, of Monroe, had gone to a venue to pick up his girlfriend and take her home. He was drunk and arrived wearing body armor and carrying multiple guns, according to authorities.

Dombrowski fled the scene in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck before troopers and deputies arrived, officials said. He was pulled over by MSP and taken into custody.

Officials said they learned that Dombrowski is a Detroit police officer.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, possession/use of body armor without written permission, and brandishing a firearm in public.

Dombrowski was arraigned at First District Court of Monroe.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.