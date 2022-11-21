Oakland County shoppers could win up to $1,000 in small business sweepstakes

Shoppers supporting small businesses in Oakland County have a chance to win a $1,000 prize as part of the county’s Local Gems sweepstakes.

Through Nov. 26, shoppers can submit a photo of themselves taken at a small Oakland County business that they consider a “local gem” for a chance to win a first prize of $1,000, or a second prize of $500. The Oakland County Local Gems sweepstakes is designed to encourage people to support small businesses while holiday shopping.

Click here to submit your photo on the county’s website. Shoppers can submit multiple photo entries to increase their chances of winning, officials said, though a person can only submit one photo per location.

Entries can be submitted through Nov. 26, which is Small Business Saturday. The cash prizes will be distributed on Dec. 15 at an in-person event.

Participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible to win. Learn more about the rules here.