9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school

WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said.

A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police troopers and FBI agents also joined the investigation.

A 14-year-old from Inkster was arrested for the threat and taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center. The student is awaiting arraignment on criminal charges, according to authorities.

“In nearly every situation, parents are responding the same way, saying that they could never imagine their child making a threat like this,” Westland police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said. “This is yet another example of how important it is for parents to be aware of their children’s social media activity and the serious ramifications that will result.”

In-person classes at John Glenn High School will resume as usual on Wednesday, and after-school activities will resume as scheduled Tuesday.