Michigan Gov. Whitmer names and pardons Thanksgiving turkey

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey on Monday after asking for name suggestions last week.

Gov. Whitmer asked Michiganders for help with naming the turkey she pardons this year and after more than 6,000 submissions, the turkey has been named and pardoned.

Mitch E. Gander is the first turkey pardoned since the governor took office.

“For many Michiganders, the week before Thanksgiving is stuffed with holiday activities, meal prep, and time with family,” said Governor Whitmer. “But before we gobble down our Thanksgiving meal and baste in the glow of family and friends, it’s important to take time to reflect on everything we are grateful for. Our family, friends, and loved ones, even though they might ruffle our feathers sometimes. Michigan’s health care professionals, armed service members, volunteers, and everyone who works hard to make our state better. I am proud to pardon Mitch E. Gander, and I wish every Michigander a great Thanksgiving.”

Mitch is looking forward to building his life here in Michigan.

Here is the list of runner-up names for the pardoned turkey: