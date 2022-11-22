36º

Man, 1-year-old child found dead in Detroit after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning

Found inside running vehicle

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

(Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

DETROIT – A father and son were found dead after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in Detroit on Monday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his 20′s and his one-year-old son died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say the man and the child were in a running vehicle inside a garage with the door closed.

Officers responded to the home on the city’s southwest side near Mercier and Martin Street after the father’s girlfriend called 911.

The child was transported to the hospital by officers and the father was taken to Henry Ford Hospital by medics.

Police say the investigation concerning these deaths is ongoing.

