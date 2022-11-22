49º

LIVE

Local News

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty announces location of Detroit store

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Savage X Fenty, Rihanna, Bedrock, Detroit, Retail, Downtown Detroit, Business
Savage x Fenty (Simon Property Group, Simon Property Group)

Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s clothing line, is opening its first Detroit store in 2023.

The company announced its new location will be at 1442 Woodward, a building owned by Bedrock, with plans to open in 2023. The space is next door to Cornerstone Barrel House and on the same block as the Shinola Hotel in Downtown Detroit.

Savage X Fenty, a global fashion company, is a joint venture between Rihanna and TechStyle Fashion Group that was first launched in 2018. The brand is valued at more than $1 billion.

Savage X Fenty offers everyday essentials and more provocative pieces, men’s underwear and sleepwear, to elevated loungewear and sportswear.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects—to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram