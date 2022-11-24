LIVE STREAM: America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit

DETROIT – America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Detroit’s Woodward Avenue today and Local 4 has you covered on all the action.
You can watch full coverage of the parade starting at 6 a.m. on Local 4, and streaming on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit. Here’s the programming schedule:
- 6 a.m. - 7 a.m.: Special edition of Local 4 News Morning
- 8 a.m.: America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White pre-show
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White in Detroit, hosted by Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill and your other Local 4 favorites
You can find more parade coverage, including contests and Battle of the Bands voting on our parade page here.