Detroit Opera announces new music director for 2022 - 2026 season

DETROIT – The Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be the new music director for the rest of 2022 through 2026.

According to a press release, Kalb made his Detroit Opera conducting debut in the 2017–2018 season.

Detroit Opera stated that Kalb is the second music director in its history after founder and former artistic director David DiChiera held the position from 1963. Suzanne Acton has been assistant music director sine 1986.

“I am thrilled to become the Music Director of Detroit Opera. feel deeply connected to this company, orchestra, and community. I can’t wait to continue and aid in Detroit Opera’s leading-edge artistry, under Wayne Brown’s leadership, with Yuval Sharon’s pioneering artistic vision, and to work closely with the brilliant Christine Goerke, and the amazing Detroit Opera staff. I’ve had such fabulous rapport with the Detroit Opera Orchestra from the get-go, and I’m excited for the many projects and operas that we will bring to life together in the coming seasons. I can’t imagine an opera company that is more in touch with what it means to produce opera for our modern-day audiences, or one that is better attuned to its community.” Roberto Kalb

“Roberto Kalb is well known to members of the Detroit Opera Orchestra and fills a role of Music Director that has remained unfilled until now,” President and CEO Wayne S. Brown stated in a press release. “He will bring a unique buoyancy to the music experience at Detroit Opera. Since he obtained his master’s degree from the University of Michigan, this appointment realizes a homecoming of sorts for Roberto. He returns to Detroit after conducting our post-pandemic return to the stage with La bohème.

Kalb has Michigan roots and earned a degree from the University of Michigan and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He has done work nationally with many different operas from Mexico City to Kentucky.