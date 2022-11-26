38º

Grand Rapids judge denied motion for new trial for 2 members involved in Whitmer kidnapping plot

3 members were found guilty of state charges in October

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Found guilty in August of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and trying to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, a federal judge in Grand Rapids has denied the motion for a new trial for Barry Croft and Adam Fox.

You’ll remember Croft and Fox’s first trial ended in a mistrial. Federal prosecutors went back to court a second time and got guilty verdicts.

Both men are on track to be sentenced in December and face the possibility of life in prison. Lawyers for the men had argued the federal judge hearing their case did not give them a fair trial, which the judge denied in an opinion released Friday (Nov. 25).

Three other Whitmer kidnap plotters: Pete MusicoJoseph Morrison, and Paul Bellar were found guilty on state charges in October. They also face sentencing in December. Two defendants, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty of federal charges.

