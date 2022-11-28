Holiday Stroll event is back at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The Holiday Stroll at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion kicked off the season with activities and all kinds of holiday cheer.

LAKE ORION, Mich. – Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is a Michigan landmark and has kicked off the holiday season with its annual event, the Holiday Stroll.

The annual Holiday Stroll at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is a great way to get in the holiday spirit.

Canterbury Village is open all year long but after this weekend, the nights in the village will be lit up with lights and decorations, ready for you to take a leisurely holiday stroll.

“Canterbury Village is all decked out with all kinds of inflatables, millions of lights, and a lot of characters walking around to meet and greet the kids,” said Jim Pastor, the owner of a boutique in the village.

The Holiday Stroll starts at 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and runs until Dec. 22.

For more information on the Holiday Stroll visit Canterbury Village’s website by clicking here.

