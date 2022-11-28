Ohio woman drives car through guard rail into Lake Erie, officials say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – An Ohio driver took a splash as they drove their car into Lake Erie over the weekend.

According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman was driving near Mentor Beach Park, 25 miles northeast of Cleveland, at the time of the incident. The department stated that first responders were contacted about the situation around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department stated that they discovered the vehicle drove through a guard rail located on a dead-end road. The police say the driver was in the water outside her vehicle when first responders arrived.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Below are some photos from Ohio’s Lake County Sheriff’s Office.