Local News

Ohio woman drives car through guard rail into Lake Erie, officials say

Driver at local hospital being treated

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Mentor-on-the-Lake, Lake Erie, Ohio, Car Crash, Vehicle Crash, First Responders, Fire Deparment, Police Department
Car in Lake Erie, Nov. 25, 2022 (Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno)

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – An Ohio driver took a splash as they drove their car into Lake Erie over the weekend.

According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department, a woman was driving near Mentor Beach Park, 25 miles northeast of Cleveland, at the time of the incident. The department stated that first responders were contacted about the situation around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department stated that they discovered the vehicle drove through a guard rail located on a dead-end road. The police say the driver was in the water outside her vehicle when first responders arrived.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Below are some photos from Ohio’s Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

