Current, former patients of Wright and Filippis may have been impacted by data breach

Current and former patients of Michigan company Wright and Filippis, a prosthetics and orthotics provider, may have been impacted by a cybersecurity attack.

The attack happened in January of this year and may have leaked the data of former and current patients as well as employees. The company immediately took steps to secure and investigate the incident, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The company is offering complimentary access to identity monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services to those impacted. If you received a notice in the mail, you can contact the number listed to enroll in the services. The deadline to enroll is February 18, 2023.

You can click here to learn more about what to do following a data breach.

