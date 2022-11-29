Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Children’s hospital in Royal Oak: What to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont, Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.

The event is set for every evening starting Dec. 9 and through Dec. 24. People gather for 10 minutes at 8 p.m. each night to shine beams of light up to the windows of the pediatric unit for children to enjoy. Pediatric patients have flashlights of their own to shine back at the people below.

The event was created to help raise the spirits of children who might feel isolated or have a hard time sleeping at night during the winter holidays.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back again to offer this extraordinary program to our patients and their families,” said Moonbeam’s co-leader Kathleen Grobbel, Child Life supervisor at Beaumont Children’s. “It’s a truly tangible experience, one in which patients, families and even members of our health care team feel cherished and cared for during what might otherwise be a difficult time.”

The team at Beaumont Children’s is working with Corewell Health East infection control experts to monitor rates for RSV, COVID-19 and flu. If the event needs to be canceled, that information will be shared online at Beaumont.org and on social media sites.

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams was first created in 2017.

What to know if you want to attend

If you want to attend Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams you should arrive by 7:45 p.m. to give you time to park.

Participants can gather on the sidewalk near the Medical Office Building and across from the East Entrance. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to register online.

Parking is also available in the small parking lot across from the North Parking Deck and just east of the Medical Office Building on the Corewell East William Beaumont University Hospital campus.

From the Thirteen Mile entrance, follow the blue signs toward the North parking deck and park in the lot across from the parking deck entrance. Additional parking is also available near the Coolidge entrance and at the Neuroscience Center.

Participants are asked to:

Stay home when experiencing symptoms of cold, flu or COVID-19

Not bring drones or laser pointers

Not enter the main hospital, but instead use restrooms in the Medical Office Building

Click here to learn more about Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams.