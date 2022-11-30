Construction of new Detroit Animal Care and Control headquarters, shelter to begin next year

DETROIT – Construction is expected to begin in January on a new animal shelter and office building for Detroit Animal Care and Control. The building is expected to be open before the end of 2023.

The city announced an updated timeline for the new $6.6 million state-of-the-art facility located at Ferry and Russell streets near the county’s new criminal justice complex on Wednesday.

The facility was originally expected to open in Spring of 2023, but a change int he contractor team and design modifications pushed construction back more than six months.

“The new facility reunites Animal Care and Animal Control in a combined operations location to better serve Detroiters and their pets,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “The team is excited to move into new quarters with more than 200 kennels, a veterinary clinic, call center, adoption areas, outdoor kennels, pet exercise area, quarantine and isolation areas. This will allow us to provide enhanced service in all areas of animal welfare. We appreciate the support of Detroiters, including rescue groups and especially our elected officials who have championed this effort.”

When complete, the building will be approximately 30,000-square-feet and will provide nearly twice the space as the current headquarters and shelter. It will include more than 200 kennels, currently, they have 86. That will expand its boarding capacity and feature larger outdoor areas for dog runs. The new facility will also include a modernized veterinary clinic with better amenities and more space.

“No one is more eager to complete this new facility than we are. The new Animal Control facility will increase capacity and enable animal control officers to continue ensuring the safety of Detroit residents,” said Brad Dick, group executive, Services & Infrastructure. “It is critical that we get this right and now that we have the right contractors in place, we are ready to begin construction just after the holidays and honor the City’s commitment to enhance animal welfare for residents and their furry friends.”

The construction plans are to completely overhaul the existing building at 5700 Russell Street, which has been used for office space for the Greater Detroit Resource Recovery Authority (GDRAA).

“The new facility will be the culmination of a series of major improvements made within Animal Care and Animal Control in recent years,” said director of the Demolition Department, LaJuan Counts. “This updated expansion plan allows us to completely address the challenges the current facility now faces. When this new shelter is completed, the DACC staff, as well as residents and animals, will have the improved facility they deserve.”

Design renderings of the planned facility for Detroit Animal Control HQ. (Studio Detroit)

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal, go to the Detroit Animal Care shelter located at 7401 Chrysler Drive from 11 am-3 pm seven days a week or visit adopt@friendsofdacc.org.