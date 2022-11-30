Macomb County rap video recorded on cell phone by 2 cellmates prompts investigation

A music video shot behind bars at the Macomb Correctional Facility results from two cellmates getting together, hoping to make a hit. You can feel the raw emotion of the song “In Dis Cell.” The video was posted to Youtube back on Nov. 3 sounds like it was recorded through a telephone call. The video for sure was recorded on a cell phone, which a prison spokesperson says can be dangerous, which prison spokesperson, Chris Gautz, says can be dangerous.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A music video shot behind bars at the Macomb Correctional Facility results from two cellmates getting together, hoping to make a hit.

You can feel the raw emotion of the song “In Dis Cell.” The video was posted to Youtube back on Nov. 3 sounds like it was recorded through a telephone call.

The video for sure was recorded on a cell phone, which a prison spokesperson says can be dangerous, which prison spokesperson, Chris Gautz, says can be dangerous.

“When you have a cell phone, we can’t hear those calls,” said Gautz. “So you could be orchestrating a hit on someone. You could be trying to bring drugs in the facility.”

One-half of the rap duo is behind bars for 2nd-degree murder. The other for armed robbery. It turns out this isn’t the first incident he’s been in hot water for having something he wasn’t supposed to.

“On his record now, he already has two additional charges from prison with possessing contraband on top of that armed robbery charge that he came to prison with,” Gautz said.

In Lansing, the oversight committee discussed the matter Tuesday (Nov. 29).

“The video shows another cell phone, so we know that there are at least two cell phones,” said Senator Ed McBroom.

Both inmates have been separated and are now in segregation. With an investigation opened, new charges are more than likely on the way, meaning more time behind bars.

“We’re hopeful that upon the completion of the Michigan State Police investigation, it gets forwarded to the Macomb County prosecutor, and we see a prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” said Gautz.

“I don’t know what they’re saying, but it doesn’t look like they’re hurting anybody,” said Bethany Gailliard, who lives near the facility. “It’s unfortunate that they might get in trouble for it.”

Charges will more than likely be filed against whoever’s responsible for providing and smuggling the phone inside the facility.