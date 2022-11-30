Watch ‘Rod the Builder’ take on an expert in a battle of domino displays

Rod Meloni and Brady Dolan at the beginning of their domino competition.

DETROIT – Rod Meloni was back as “Rod the Builder” on Black Friday for a whole new challenge: building a domino display.

In the past, he’s done cooking, gift wrapping, ice sculpting, IKEA room building, and much more. This year, he squared off with 18-year-old expert Brady Dolan to see who could construct the most impressive display of dominos.

“I like dominoes because it has both the aspect of creating something to be displayed, but also thinking about how everything is going to connect and how it’s all going to fall into one piece,” Dolan said.

The two created holiday-themed displays with Christmas trees, gifts, and snowmen. They had about two and a half hours to build before toppling the final product to see who did the better job.

Dolan has been building dominos for about 12 years. He does a wide range of projects that can take just a couple hours to build to much longer. His personal record was two months on one build during 2020. He used 20,000 dominos.

He also has two Guinness World Record certificates on his wall from two projects he worked on, including one from earlier this year.

You can watch some of the highlights below.

It’s Black Friday, which means Rod Meloni is back as “Rod the Builder” for a whole new challenge. This year, he's squaring off with an 18-year-old domino expert to see who can construct the most impressive display of dominos.

It's a Rod-The-Builder challenge like no other as Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni is building with dominos. His competitor is U of M freshman Brady Dolan of Ann Arbor, who has been a domino expert for the past 12 years.

Rod the Builder is in the middle of a domino challenge against a real-world record holder.