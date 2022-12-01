30º

LIVE

Local News

48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash

Michigan State Police continue to investigate crash

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Roseville, Warren, Macomb County, Local, Crash
Police lights. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover crash overnight in Roseville, police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue.

Michigan State Police said the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion got onto the freeway from Gratiot Avenue and lost control of the car.

The Fusion rolled over, partially ejecting the 48-year-old Warren resident from the driver’s seat. That person was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email