48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover crash overnight in Roseville, police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue.

Michigan State Police said the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion got onto the freeway from Gratiot Avenue and lost control of the car.

The Fusion rolled over, partially ejecting the 48-year-old Warren resident from the driver’s seat. That person was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.