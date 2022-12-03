Neighborhood crime alert warning issued after multiple vehicle were broken into in Shelby Township

Shelby Township police are warning residents about multiple car break-ins. The police department posted to its Facebook page Friday (Dec. 2), alerting residents to the overnight rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township police are warning residents about multiple car break-ins.

The police department posted to its Facebook page Friday (Dec. 2), alerting residents to the overnight rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

“We woke up this morning, and all our cars were broken into,” said Norm Kas-Mikha.

Kas-Mikha lives off 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. He said even the car in their attached garage was broken into; The thieves took off with cash, a gym bag, and an iPad.

His neighbor caught the thieves trying to break into their home as well, but the cars were locked, so they walked away empty-handed.

Another Shelby Township resident living near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue also reported a break-in early Friday morning.

As police work to identify the suspects, they’re asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them right away.