Neighborhood crime alert warning issued after multiple vehicle were broken into in Shelby Township

‘We woke up this morning, and all our cars were broken into’

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Shelby Township police are warning residents about multiple car break-ins. The police department posted to its Facebook page Friday (Dec. 2), alerting residents to the overnight rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

“We woke up this morning, and all our cars were broken into,” said Norm Kas-Mikha.

Kas-Mikha lives off 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. He said even the car in their attached garage was broken into; The thieves took off with cash, a gym bag, and an iPad.

His neighbor caught the thieves trying to break into their home as well, but the cars were locked, so they walked away empty-handed.

Another Shelby Township resident living near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue also reported a break-in early Friday morning.

As police work to identify the suspects, they’re asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them right away.

