29º

Local News

Police respond to suspicious activity report outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue

‘The Bloomfield Township Police Department stands with our Jewish community’

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Bloomfield Hills, Oakland County, Michigan, Temple Beth El, Synagogue, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Local, News

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity outside the Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday.

According to police, a male subject was seen in the parking lot of the preschool arguing about the support of Israel.

Security at the Temple Beth El was alerted and responded, as did Bloomfield Township police.

Bloomfield Township police initiated a traffic stop as the man exited the Temple’s parking lot and identified him.

The man was released from the scene pending further investigation and was advised not to return to Temple Beth El.

Officials say the Bloomfield Township Police Department has provided and will continue to provide extra patrol at the synagogue.

“There has been widespread misinformation surrounding this incident and what the subject said. We are aggressively investigating this incident in partnership with multiple law enforcement agencies,” The department said in a statement. “We ask anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information for the police to contact 248-433-7755. The Bloomfield Township Police Department stands with our Jewish community, and we condemn the language that was used.”

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter