Police respond to suspicious activity report outside Bloomfield Hills synagogue

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity outside the Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills on Friday.

According to police, a male subject was seen in the parking lot of the preschool arguing about the support of Israel.

Security at the Temple Beth El was alerted and responded, as did Bloomfield Township police.

Bloomfield Township police initiated a traffic stop as the man exited the Temple’s parking lot and identified him.

The man was released from the scene pending further investigation and was advised not to return to Temple Beth El.

Officials say the Bloomfield Township Police Department has provided and will continue to provide extra patrol at the synagogue.

“There has been widespread misinformation surrounding this incident and what the subject said. We are aggressively investigating this incident in partnership with multiple law enforcement agencies,” The department said in a statement. “We ask anyone that may have witnessed the incident or has information for the police to contact 248-433-7755. The Bloomfield Township Police Department stands with our Jewish community, and we condemn the language that was used.”