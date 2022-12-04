Want to try a viral trend? Mix dairy in your Pepsi for a ‘Dirty Soda’

Ever think of mixing your milk with Pepsi? Local 4 tries the latest beverage trend.

Adding milk to your soda is trending, and a household product is jumping on the bandwagon.

Pepsi has teamed up with Lindsay Lohan embracing the holiday season with the #PilkandCookies Challenge.

The trend, which is more of a lifestyle in the state of Utah, has been going viral on Tiktok and Instagram.

The Local 4 morning team decided to test out the trend making three recipes The Nutty Cracker, The Snow Fl(oat) and The Cherry on Top.

Recipes courtesy of Pepsi