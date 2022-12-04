Want to try a viral trend? Mix dairy in your Pepsi for a ‘Dirty Soda’

Adding milk to your soda is trending, and a household product is jumping on the bandwagon.
Pepsi has teamed up with Lindsay Lohan embracing the holiday season with the #PilkandCookies Challenge.
The trend, which is more of a lifestyle in the state of Utah, has been going viral on Tiktok and Instagram.
The Local 4 morning team decided to test out the trend making three recipes The Nutty Cracker, The Snow Fl(oat) and The Cherry on Top.
Recipes courtesy of Pepsi
- The Cherry on Top: A hint of cherry always sweetens the deal. Combine ½ cup of 2% milk, 2 tbsp of heavy cream and 2 tbsp of caramel creamer. To bring the complex flavors to life, place the mixture into 1 cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry while pairing the drink with a gingerbread cookie.
- The Snow Fl(oat): An oatmeal-based cookie loaded with raisins is sure to complement an oat milk “Pilk.” Start by taking ½ cup of oat milk and adding 4 tbsp of caramel creamer. Then, slowly pour the sweet mixture into a glass filled with 1 cup of Pepsi Zero Sugar.
- The Nutty Cracker: Combine ½ cup of almond milk and 4 tbsp of coconut creamer and place the mixture atop a pool of smooth & creamy Nitro Pepsi Vanilla. For true richness, pair with a coated peanut butter cookie.