Amtrak train departing from Pontiac delayed Monday due to ‘trespasser incident’

PONTIAC, Mich. – An Amtrak train meant to depart from Oakland County early Monday morning is delayed, but the reason for the delay is somewhat unclear.

At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Amtrak officials announced that Wolverine Train 351, which is departing from Pontiac, would be delayed because of “operator unavailability.” About two hours later, officials reported that the train will be moving about 40 minutes behind schedule due to “mechanical issues.”

A tweet from Amtrak Alerts posted at 7:12 a.m. said Wolverine Train 351 is actually delayed because of a trespasser incident involving another train. The account identified that update as a “correction.”

The latest report, posted at 7:44 a.m., says the train is “still delayed departing Pontiac” due to the same trespasser incident. More information is expected to be posted as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Wolverine Train 351 is currently still delayed departing Pontiac (PNT) due to a trespasser incident involving another train. We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) December 5, 2022

