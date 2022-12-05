New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side.

The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.

The theme of the bar is in the name: It’s an Italian disco bar that plays music from the 70s that makes you want to shake what your mama gave ya. Customers have to enter through Lost River and find the secret doorway to head upstairs to the newest cocktail joint.

Apt. Disco on top of Lost River (WDIV)

Apt. Disco maximizes the feel of an Italian disco bar. With the black and white checkered floors, disco balls, vintage television sets, a glass dome ceiling and a rooftop, this new cocktail bar adds to the east side cocktail bar experience.

It is obvious that a lot of thought went into planning the newest bar. With funky light installations adding a European feel to the bathrooms that are covered in Italian magazine wallpaper, the cocktail bar really transports you from Detroit to Milan.

Apt. Disco (WDIV)

The new cocktail bar has about eight drinks on its menu that embrace many different kinds of spirits, with unique recipes that showcase class and the European aesthetic.

I had the Venice 1984. It is made with Tanqueray gin, apricot liqueur, lemon, simple syrup, Amaro di Angostura and cardamom bitters. I also tried the Capri Bee, which is Limoncello, Four Roses bourbon, honey and lemon. (Both drinks are featured in the photo at the top of the article.)

Drinks are in the range of $12-$16, and they offer a variety of cocktails with something a little different for everybody.