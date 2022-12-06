44º

LIVE

Local News

15-year-old charged with making false bomb threat to Macomb County school

‘Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures’

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Peter J. Lucido, Fraser High School, Terrorism, Bomb Threat
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 15-year-old high school student for threatening to blow up Fraser High School. (Pixabay)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 15-year-old high school student for threatening to blow up Fraser High School.

The teenager allegedly threatened to blow up Fraser High School after a verbal confrontation with his principal. He is charged with a threat of terrorism which is a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing, which is a two-year felony.

“This nonsense needs to stop! Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A preliminary hearing occurred on Dec. 6, where the bond was denied, and a court ordered a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter