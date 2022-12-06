15-year-old charged with making false bomb threat to Macomb County school

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 15-year-old high school student for threatening to blow up Fraser High School.

The teenager allegedly threatened to blow up Fraser High School after a verbal confrontation with his principal. He is charged with a threat of terrorism which is a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing, which is a two-year felony.

“This nonsense needs to stop! Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A preliminary hearing occurred on Dec. 6, where the bond was denied, and a court ordered a mental health evaluation.